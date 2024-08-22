Curious about Ooma (OOMA) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ooma (OOMA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $62.72 million, representing an increase of 7.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ooma metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product and other' to come in at $3.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription and services' will likely reach $58.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Margin- Subscription and services' will reach 70.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 72%.



Over the past month, shares of Ooma have returned -12.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. Currently, OOMA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

