Curious about OneMain (OMF) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect OneMain Holdings (OMF) to post quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 13.5%. Revenues are expected to be $913.9 million, up 2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific OneMain metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net charge-off ratio' will likely reach 7.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $961.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $891 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Insurance' will reach $115.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $111 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses' should come in at $465.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $487 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Investment' will reach $30.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total other revenues' of $182.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $169 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other income' should arrive at $30.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for OneMain here>>>



Shares of OneMain have experienced a change of -2.9% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OMF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.