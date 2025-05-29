Curious about Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.1%. Revenues are expected to be $564.69 million, up 11% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ollie's Bargain Outlet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable store sales change' will reach 1.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - End of period' should arrive at 580. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 516.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of new stores' of 21. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores open at the beginning of period' will reach 559. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 512 in the same quarter last year.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares have witnessed a change of +6.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OLLI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)

