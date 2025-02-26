Curious about Okta (OKTA) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Okta (OKTA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $668.8 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Okta metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Subscription' to reach $654.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Professional services and other' will reach $13.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Remaining performance obligations' of $3.83 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.39 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO)' reaching $2.14 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.95 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Customers' at 19,810. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18,950 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'TTM Dollar Based Net Retention Rate' will likely reach 107.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 111%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Okta here>>>



Shares of Okta have demonstrated returns of -5.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), OKTA is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.