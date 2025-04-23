Curious about NXP (NXPI) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.83 billion, declining 9.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some NXP metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Automotive' should arrive at $1.69 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Communications Infrastructure & Other' will reach $302.16 million. The estimate points to a change of -24.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Industrial & IoT' will likely reach $512.51 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Mobile' will reach $325.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.8% year over year.



Over the past month, NXP shares have recorded returns of -17.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NXPI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

