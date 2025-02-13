Curious about Nutrien (NTR) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutrien (NTR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 10.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.15 billion, exhibiting a decline of 9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Nutrien metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Retail Total' stands at $3.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Potash' reaching $639.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -25.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Phosphate' will reach $474.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -22.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Nitrogen' should arrive at $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

Analysts expect 'Tonnes Sold - Potash - Total' to come in at 2,719.55 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,303 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tonnes Sold - Nitrogen' at 2,892.23 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,734 KTon.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Industrial and feed' should come in at 834.51 $/Ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 860 $/Ton.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Total' will reach 579.94 $/Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 627 $/Ton in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Solutions, nitrates and sulphates' will reach 225.61 $/Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 215 $/Ton in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Urea and ESN' to reach 391.52 $/Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 428 $/Ton.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Ammonia' of 416.40 $/Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 416 $/Ton.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tonnes Sold - Phosphate' will likely reach 636.94 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 753 KTon in the same quarter last year.



Nutrien shares have witnessed a change of -4.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NTR is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

