Curious about Nutrien (NTR) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Nutrien (NTR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share, indicating a decline of 64.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.24 billion, representing a decrease of 30.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Nutrien metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Retail Total' will likely reach $3.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -25%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Potash [$M]' stands at $819.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -43.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop protection products' should arrive at $908.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop nutrients' at $1.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -40.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tonnes Sold - Potash - Total' of 2,992.48 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,618 KTon.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tonnes Sold - Nitrogen' reaching 2,961.28 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,537 KTon.

Analysts expect 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Industrial and feed' to come in at 906.66 $/Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,107 $/Ton.

Analysts forecast 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Total' to reach 593.36 $/Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 700 $/Ton.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Solutions, nitrates and sulphates' will reach 240.21 $/Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 368 $/Ton in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Urea' will reach 423.79 $/Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 657 $/Ton in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Ammonia' will reach 379.93 $/Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 887 $/Ton in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Potash - Offshore' should come in at 228.26 $/Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 506 $/Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Nutrien here>>>



Shares of Nutrien have demonstrated returns of -0.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.