Curious about Northrop Grumman (NOC) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Northrop Grumman (NOC) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.83 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $9.78 billion, increasing 5.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Northrop Grumman metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Mission Systems' reaching $2.67 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Aeronautics Systems' will reach $2.63 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Space Systems' stands at $3.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Defense Systems' at $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems' of $170.72 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $160 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- Mission Systems' should arrive at $397.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $360 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (loss)- Space Systems' will reach $315.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $313 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income (loss)- Aeronautics Systems' to reach $280.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $237 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Northrop Grumman here>>>



Shares of Northrop Grumman have experienced a change of -1.3% in the past month compared to the -4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NOC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.