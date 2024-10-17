Curious about Norfolk Southern (NSC) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Norfolk Southern (NSC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share, indicating an increase of 17% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.09 billion, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Norfolk Southern metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Agriculture, Forest and Consumer Products' will likely reach $646.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Railway operating revenues- Coal' will reach $417.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Chemicals' will reach $532.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Railway operating revenues- Intermodal' will reach $771.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Railway Operating Ratio' reaching 64.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 74.6%.

Analysts expect 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise' to come in at 567.35 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 555.1 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Intermodal' should arrive at 1,047.82 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 965.4 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Total' at 1,790.32 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.69 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Coal' of 175.15 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 166.7 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise - Agriculture, Forest and Consumer Products' stands at 183.08 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 175.6 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise - Automotive' should come in at 91.12 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 91.2 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise - Metals and construction' to reach 165.75 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 164.3 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Norfolk Southern have demonstrated returns of +2.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NSC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

