Curious about Nordson (NDSN) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Nordson (NDSN) to post quarterly earnings of $2.36 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. Revenues are expected to be $673.58 million, up 3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nordson metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Industrial Precision Solutions' to come in at $322.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Advanced Technology Solutions' should come in at $142.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Medical and Fluid Solutions' will reach $204.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating profit (loss)- Advanced Technology Solutions' stands at $27.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.78 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit (loss)- Medical and Fluid Solutions' will likely reach $55.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $48.99 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating profit (loss)- Industrial Precision Solutions' at $108.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $117.83 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Nordson shares have witnessed a change of +3.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NDSN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Nordson Corporation (NDSN)

