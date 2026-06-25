Curious about Nike (NKE) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Nike (NKE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 21.4%. Revenues are expected to be $10.88 billion, down 2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nike metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Converse' stands at $260.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -27% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total Nike Brand' will reach $10.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Global Brand Divisions' reaching $7.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Apparel' should arrive at $2.94 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- North America' at $4.85 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America' of $1.56 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' should come in at $2.99 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Greater China' will likely reach $1.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -17.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Footwear' to reach $3.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Equipment' will reach $61.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Apparel' to come in at $403.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Footwear' will reach $1.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Nike shares have witnessed a change of -9.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), NKE is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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