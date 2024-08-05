Curious about News Corp. (NWSA) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, News Corp. (NWSA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.53 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific News Corp. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones' will likely reach $565.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing' of $506.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media' to reach $555.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Digital Real Estate Services' to come in at $405.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Dow Jones' should come in at $135.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $133 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'EBITDA- News Media' stands at $31.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $45 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'EBITDA- Digital Real Estate Services' will reach $118.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $108 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'EBITDA- Book Publishing' will reach $49.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $16 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for News Corp. here>>>



Shares of News Corp. have demonstrated returns of -4.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NWSA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

News Corporation (NWSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.