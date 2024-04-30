Curious about Neurocrine (NBIX) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) will report quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 231.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $512.21 million, exhibiting an increase of 21.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Neurocrine metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Collaboration revenue' of $7.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +50.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Product sales, net' to reach $505.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'INGREZZA product sales, net' will likely reach $505.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Neurocrine have returned -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. Currently, NBIX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

