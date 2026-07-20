Curious about Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nasdaq (NDAQ) will report quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.44 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Nasdaq metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Financial Technology' will reach $526.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Total Market Services, net' will reach $326.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms' will reach $587.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Financial Crime Management Technology' stands at $96.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Regulatory Technology' should arrive at $118.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Total Market Services, net- U.S. Equity Derivatives Trading' of $119.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Total Market Services, net- Cash Equity Trading (U.S. & European)' reaching $154.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Cash Equity Trading - Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq?s exchanges' to come in at 14.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.9% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing - Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq?s exchanges' should come in at 28.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 29.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing - Total industry average daily volume' will likely reach 64.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 52.50 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Cash Equity Trading - Total industry average daily share volume' at 19.64 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18.40 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Cash Equity Trading - Matched share volume' to reach 180.58 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 158.40 billion.

Over the past month, shares of Nasdaq have returned +11.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, NDAQ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.