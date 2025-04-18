Curious about Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Nasdaq (NDAQ) to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 22.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.23 billion, up 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Nasdaq metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms' will reach $519.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Other Revenues' at $8.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Workflow and Insights revenues' should come in at $131.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Index revenues' will reach $198.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Data and Listing Services revenues' to come in at $191.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading' should arrive at 14.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing' will reach 29.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 29.2% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing' stands at 51.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 43.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading' reaching 14.60 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.8 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Capital Access Platforms' of $289.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $279 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Nasdaq shares have witnessed a change of -6.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NDAQ is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

