Curious about Mohawk Industries (MHK) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Mohawk Industries (MHK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share, indicating a decline of 3.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.69 billion, representing a decrease of 4.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Mohawk Industries metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Global Ceramic' should come in at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Flooring ROW' to come in at $732.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Flooring NA' to reach $901.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Income- Global Ceramic' stands at $47.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $66.90 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Income- Flooring NA' reaching $34.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Flooring ROW' should arrive at $83.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $100.11 million.



Over the past month, Mohawk Industries shares have recorded returns of -9.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MHK will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

