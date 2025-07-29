Curious about Moderna (MRNA) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Moderna (MRNA) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$2.99 per share, indicating an increase of 10.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $127.17 million, representing a decline of 47.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Moderna metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Net Product sales' to reach $81.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -55.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other revenue' stands at $25.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -55.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product sales- United States' will reach $28.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -82.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product sales- Rest of world' of $42.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +95.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Moderna shares have recorded returns of +22.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MRNA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

