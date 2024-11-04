Curious about MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, MKS Instruments (MKSI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, reflecting a decline of 2.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $873.1 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some MKS Instruments metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Semiconductor' reaching $360.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Electronics and Packaging' should arrive at $224.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Specialty Industrial' at $289.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Services' will likely reach $112.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues by Division- Photonics Solutions(PSD)' will reach $252.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues by Division- Materials Solutions(MSD)' will reach $288.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Products' will reach $762.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues by Division- Vacuum Solutions(VSD)' to come in at $333.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.4%.



View all Key Company Metrics for MKS Instruments here>>>



Over the past month, MKS Instruments shares have recorded returns of -5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MKSI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.