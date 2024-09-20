Curious about Micron (MU) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Micron (MU) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 202.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.65 billion, increasing 90.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Micron metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Technology- DRAM' to reach $5.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +90.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Technology- Other (primarily NOR)' should arrive at $78.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +56% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Technology- NAND' to come in at $2.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +91.5% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Micron here>>>



Over the past month, Micron shares have recorded returns of -14.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MU will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.