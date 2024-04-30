Curious about MGM (MGM) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect MGM Resorts (MGM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 36.4%. Revenues are expected to be $4.18 billion, up 8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific MGM metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Total Las Vegas Strip Resorts' at $2.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- MGM China' will likely reach $921.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +49.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Total Regional Operations' will reach $911.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Property EBITDA- Total Las Vegas Strip Resorts' stands at $816.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $835.81 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Property EBITDA- Total Regional Operations' should arrive at $268.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $313.18 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Property EBITDA- MGM China' will reach $264.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $168.95 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for MGM here>>>



Shares of MGM have demonstrated returns of -12.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MGM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

