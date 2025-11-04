Curious about Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo (MTD) will report quarterly earnings of $10.62 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $991.67 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Mettler-Toledo metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Products' to come in at $748.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Service (Point in Time+Over Time)' stands at $242.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Retail' reaching $51.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Industrial' should arrive at $378.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Laboratory' of $559.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Over the past month, Mettler-Toledo shares have recorded returns of +4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

