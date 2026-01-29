Curious about Merck (MRK) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Merck (MRK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.04 per share, reflecting an increase of 18.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $16.19 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 85.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Merck metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Vaccines- Vaxneuvance' of $178.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Oncology- Keytruda' reaching $8.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima' will reach $243.71 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Vaccines- Gardasil' should arrive at $1.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -32.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion - U.S.' will likely reach $418.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Oncology- Keytruda - International' at $3.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Diabetes- Janumet - U.S.' will reach $69.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza - U.S.' to reach $176.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza - International' should come in at $211.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima - U.S.' will reach $173.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima - International' stands at $79.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Zerbaxa - U.S.' to come in at $42.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

Over the past month, Merck shares have recorded returns of +1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MRK will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

