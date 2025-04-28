Curious about Medical Properties (MPW) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Medical Properties (MPW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, indicating a decline of 37.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $235.83 million, representing a decrease of 13.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Medical Properties metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interest and other income' should come in at $6.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of -43.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Straight-line rent' stands at $42.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Real estate depreciation and amortization' of $94.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $75.59 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Medical Properties have demonstrated returns of -10.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MPW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

