Curious about McKesson (MCK) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from McKesson (MCK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $9.44 per share, indicating an increase of 14.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $104.39 billion, representing an increase of 6.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific McKesson metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- North American Pharmaceutical' to come in at $86.53 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Prescription Technology Solutions' will reach $1.50 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Medical-Surgical Solutions' should arrive at $2.79 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Profit- North American Pharmaceutical' reaching $806.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $950.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Medical-Surgical Solutions' at $241.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $244.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Prescription Technology Solutions' will likely reach $302.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $269.00 million.

Shares of McKesson have experienced a change of +10.1% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MCK is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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