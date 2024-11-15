Curious about Maximus (MMS) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maximus (MMS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.29 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Maximus metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- U.S. Federal Services' stands at $661.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- U.S. Services' will reach $473.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Outside the U.S' at $158.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6% from the prior-year quarter.



Maximus shares have witnessed a change of -9.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MMS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

