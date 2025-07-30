Curious about Masco (MAS) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Masco (MAS) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 10% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2 billion, declining 4.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Masco metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Plumbing Products' reaching $1.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Decorative Architectural Products' stands at $744.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit, as adjusted- Plumbing Products' to come in at $225.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $249.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit, as adjusted- Decorative Architectural Products' of $145.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $174.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating profit, as reported- Decorative Architectural Products' will reach $140.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $174.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit, as reported- Plumbing Products' should come in at $223.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $247.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Masco shares have recorded returns of -0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

