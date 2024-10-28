Curious about Martin Marietta (MLM) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Martin Marietta (MLM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $6.78 per share, reflecting a decline of 2.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.97 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Martin Marietta metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving' will reach $376.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates' to come in at $1.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenues- Magnesia Specialties' stands at $78.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Total Building Materials' should arrive at $1.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton)' will reach 22.03 $/Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19.98 $/Ton in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Shipments - Aggregates tons' of 55,250.00 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 55,900 KTon.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Shipments - Cement tons' at 571.67 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,100 KTon.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Shipments - Asphalt tons' will reach 3,912.50 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,900 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Shipments - Ready mixed concrete cubic yards' should come in at 1,240.82 KCuYd. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,800 KCuYd in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross profit (loss)- Building Materials- Aggregates' to reach $491.71 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $440.60 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross profit (loss)- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving' will likely reach $64.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $66.10 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit (loss)- Total Building Materials' reaching $651.06 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $649.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Martin Marietta have demonstrated returns of +5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MLM is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

