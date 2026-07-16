Curious about Marsh (MRSH) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Marsh (MRSH) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.26 billion, increasing 4.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Marsh metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Consulting' will reach $2.48 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services' will reach $4.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Guy Carpenter' to come in at $694.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Fiduciary Interest Income' to reach $80.05 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC' should arrive at $428.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA' of $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada' at $2.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America' will reach $135.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service' reaching 3.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.0% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated' should come in at 3.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.0% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter' stands at 2.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.0%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Marsh' will likely reach 3.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.0% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Marsh have returned +7.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Currently, MRSH carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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