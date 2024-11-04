Curious about MarketAxess (MKTX) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect MarketAxess (MKTX) to post quarterly earnings of $1.82 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 24.7%. Revenues are expected to be $205.48 million, up 19.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some MarketAxess metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Commissions' to reach $178.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Information services' stands at $12.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Post-trade services' reaching $10.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total commission revenue- Total variable transaction fees- Credit' of $130.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million - Credit' will reach $148.68. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $154.85 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Daily Volume - Total credit trading' will reach $13.75 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.16 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Daily Volume - Total rates trading' will likely reach $23.75 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.13 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million - Rates' should come in at $4.36. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.56.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Trading Volume - Total credit trading - High-grade' at $438.33 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $326.30 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Daily Volume - Total credit trading - High-grade' should arrive at $6.64 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.18 billion.

Analysts expect 'Average Daily Volume - Total credit trading - Eurobonds' to come in at $1.89 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.48 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Daily Volume - Total credit trading - Other Credit' will reach $527.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $400 million.



Over the past month, shares of MarketAxess have returned +5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, MKTX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

