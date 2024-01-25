Curious about Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Manhattan Associates (MANH) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $223.99 million, increasing 13.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Manhattan Associates metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Cloud subscriptions' should come in at $67.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +31.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Maintenance' should arrive at $33.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Hardware' to come in at $5.39 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Services' will likely reach $115.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Software license' at $2.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -59.4% year over year.



Shares of Manhattan Associates have demonstrated returns of +2.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MANH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

