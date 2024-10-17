Curious about Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Manhattan Associates (MANH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, indicating an increase of 1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $263.36 million, representing an increase of 10.5% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Manhattan Associates metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Services' reaching $135.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Maintenance' will reach $33.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Cloud subscriptions' will reach $84.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +30.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Hardware' will likely reach $7.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Software license' stands at $1.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -50.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Manhattan Associates shares have witnessed a change of +12.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MANH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

