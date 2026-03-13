Curious about Macy's (M) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Macy's (M) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 13.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.52 billion, declining 3.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 7.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Macy's metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Net Sales' will likely reach $7.52 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other Revenue' will reach $257.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other Revenue- Credit card revenues, net' will reach $179.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other Revenue- Macy's Media Network revenue, net' of $79.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.5%.

Analysts expect 'Store Count - Bluemercury (EOP)' to come in at 175 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 171 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Store Count - Total Macy's (EOP)' will reach 414 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 450 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Store Count - Consolidated Macy's, Inc. (EOP)' should come in at 659 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 680 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Macy's have returned -21.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. Currently, M carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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