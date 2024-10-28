Curious about M/I Homes (MHO) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, M/I Homes (MHO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.94 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.13 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific M/I Homes metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Financial services revenue' at $27.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +90% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Homebuilding revenue- Housing revenue' stands at $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average home closing price' will reach $478.36 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $481 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Homes delivered - Total' to reach 2,263. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,096 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'New contracts - Total' of 2,125. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,021.

Analysts expect 'Average sales price of homes in backlog - Total Homebuilding Regions' to come in at $528.98 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $510 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of active communities (Average community count)' will reach 215. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 200 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Aggregate sales value of homes in backlog - Total Homebuilding Regions' will likely reach $1.74 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.75 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Homes in backlog' should come in at 3,284. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,433.



M/I Homes shares have witnessed a change of -7.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MHO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

