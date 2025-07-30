Curious about LyondellBasell (LYB) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from LyondellBasell (LYB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, indicating a decline of 61.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $7.41 billion, representing a decline of 29.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain LyondellBasell metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Advanced Polymer Solutions' to come in at $926.05 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Americas' to reach $2.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Intermediates & Derivatives' at $2.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of -16.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Technology' will reach $145.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International' will reach $2.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Americas' reaching $323.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $670.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International' will likely reach $45.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $70.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'EBITDA- Advanced Polymer Solutions' stands at $31.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $40.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Technology' should arrive at $67.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $84.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'EBITDA- Intermediates & Derivatives' will reach $253.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $794.00 million.

