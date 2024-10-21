Curious about Lithia Motors (LAD) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Lithia Motors (LAD) will announce quarterly earnings of $7.59 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 18% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $9.44 billion, increasing 14.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lithia Motors metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Fleet and other' to come in at $255.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- New vehicle' at $4.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Used vehicle retail' reaching $3.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Used vehicle wholesale' will likely reach $302.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Finance and insurance' stands at $364.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Service, body and parts' to reach $988.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +18% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- New Vehicle Retail' will reach $3.73 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Used Vehicle Retail' of $2.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Selling Price - New vehicle retail' will reach $46,957.19. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $47,279 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Selling Price - Used vehicle retail' will reach $27,396.74. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $29,565 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Unit sales by Same Store Operating Metrics - New Vehicle Retail' should arrive at 78,898. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 71,169 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Unit sales by Same Store Operating Metrics - Used Vehicle Retail' should come in at 84,497. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 77,434 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Lithia Motors here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Lithia Motors have returned +4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Currently, LAD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

