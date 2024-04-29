Curious about Linde (LIN) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Linde (LIN) will report quarterly earnings of $3.68 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.36 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Linde metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- EMEA' will reach $2.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- APAC' to reach $1.63 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Other' should come in at $335.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Americas' will reach $3.64 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Engineering' stands at $558.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Profit- Americas' will reach $1.12 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.03 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- EMEA' reaching $653.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $607 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit- Engineering' to come in at $93.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $149 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit- APAC' should arrive at $452.61 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $423 million.



Over the past month, Linde shares have recorded returns of -4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LIN will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

