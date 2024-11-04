Curious about Kratos (KTOS) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Kratos (KTOS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $278.47 million, up 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Kratos metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Product sales' stands at $167.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Unmanned Systems' of $63.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Kratos Government Solutions' will reach $215.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Service revenues' should come in at $109.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Profit- Service revenues' at $28.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit- Product sales' will reach $42.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $45.90 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Kratos Government Solutions' will reach $14.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Kratos shares have recorded returns of -7.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KTOS will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

