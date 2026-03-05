Curious about Kohl's (KSS) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Kohl's (KSS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, reflecting a decline of 10.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.23 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.1%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Kohl's metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Other revenue' to come in at $192.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Net sales' at $5.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales by line of business- Accessories (including Sephora)' should arrive at $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales by line of business- Children's' reaching $596.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of -31.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales by line of business- Footwear' of $308.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +180.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales by line of business- Men's' will reach $1.00 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales by line of business- Women's' will reach $984.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales by line of business- Home' will reach $979.02 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Total' will likely reach 1,152 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,175 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Kohl's have experienced a change of -15.8% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KSS is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

