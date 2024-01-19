Curious about Knight-Swift (KNX) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 53%. Revenues are expected to be $1.92 billion, up 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 10.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Knight-Swift metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenue- Logistics' will reach $144.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenue- LTL' will likely reach $268.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenue- Intermodal' to come in at $99.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge' should come in at $1.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload' stands at 91.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 82.7% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - LTL' will reach 85.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85.5% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Intermodal' of 102.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94.7% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Logistics' at 92.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 86.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' will reach 92.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85.6% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Load count - Intermodal' should arrive at 36,414. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 33,624.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average revenue per load - Intermodal' reaching $2,696.77. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3,358 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Ratio' to reach 94.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 88.4%.



Over the past month, shares of Knight-Swift have returned -5.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Currently, KNX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

