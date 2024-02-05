Curious about KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $995.64 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 16.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific KKR & Co. Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Fee Related Performance Revenues' will reach $34.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +86.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets Under Management' will reach $545.42 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $503.90 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Fee Paying Assets Under Management' at $441.12 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $411.92 billion in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for KKR & Co. Inc. here>>>



Over the past month, shares of KKR & Co. Inc. have returned +10.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, KKR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

