Curious about KKR & Co. (KKR) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share, reflecting a decline of 8.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.44 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 15%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific KKR & Co. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Fee Related Earnings- Management Fees' will reach $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +20.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Fee Related Earnings' reaching $990.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Private Equity- Management Fees' will reach $420.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Private Equity- Net Monitoring and Transactions Fees' will reach $37.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Private Equity- Total Fee Related Revenue' should arrive at $457.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Private Equity- Realized Performance Income' of $200.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of -54% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Capital Markets Segment- Transaction Fees' will likely reach $259.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Private Equity - Fee Paying Assets Under Management' to reach $150.26 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $119.60 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Private Equity - Assets Under Management' at $225.01 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $195.36 billion.

Analysts expect 'Fee Paying Assets Under Management' to come in at $598.50 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $511.96 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management' should come in at $740.01 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $637.57 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Assets Under Management - New Capital Raised' stands at $26.42 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.71 billion.

KKR & Co. shares have witnessed a change of -11.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KKR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.