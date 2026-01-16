Curious about Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Kinder Morgan (KMI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, indicating an increase of 12.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.42 billion, representing an increase of 10.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Kinder Morgan metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Terminals - Bulk transload tonnage' reaching 12 millions of ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13 millions of ton in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Terminals - Liquids leasable capacity' of N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment EBDA- CO2' should arrive at $150.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $158.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment EBDA- Terminals' will reach $278.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $281.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment EBDA- Products Pipelines' will reach $302.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $302.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment EBDA- Natural gas Pipelines' to reach $1.56 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kinder Morgan have demonstrated returns of +4.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KMI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.