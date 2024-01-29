Curious about Kemper (KMPR) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Kemper (KMPR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 295.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.21 billion, down 12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kemper metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums' will likely reach $872.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Earned premiums' should arrive at $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -16.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net investment income' to come in at $108.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums' stands at $107.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -26% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Total' will reach $153.88 million. The estimate points to a change of -22.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums- Accident and Health' will reach $3.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -87.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums- Life' at $88.16 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums- Property' to reach $11.60 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Net investment income' will reach $50.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Total' reaching $920.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Net Investment Income' of $43.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Net Operating Income (Loss)- Life and Health Insurance' should come in at $15.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.80 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Kemper have experienced a change of +26.8% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KMPR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

