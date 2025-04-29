Curious about Kellanova (K) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Kellanova (K) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, reflecting a decline of 3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.13 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.1%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Kellanova metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Latin America' to come in at $285.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Europe' at $586.27 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- North America' should arrive at $1.66 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- AMEA' reaching $571.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Reported growth - Latin America' to reach -8.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales - Latin America - Forex impact - YoY change' will reach -12.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales - AMEA - Price / mix impact - YoY change' of 11.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19.4% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales - Europe - Price / mix impact - YoY change' will likely reach 2.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales - North America - Price / mix impact - YoY change' stands at -0.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales - Consolidated - price / mix impact - YoY change' will reach 2.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit / (loss)- Latin America' should come in at $20.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Profit / (loss)- Europe' will reach $98.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $98 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kellanova here>>>



Kellanova shares have witnessed a change of -0.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), K is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Kellanova (K) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.