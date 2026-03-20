Curious about Jefferies (JEF) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Jefferies (JEF) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share, reflecting an increase of 48.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.01 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 26%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 8.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Jefferies metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues' will reach $190.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues' will reach $1.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of +29.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets' should arrive at $718.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Equities' reaching $464.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Fixed income' of $254.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -12% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Advisory' should come in at $527.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking' at $1.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of +56.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Debt underwriting' will likely reach $197.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Equity underwriting' stands at $358.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +179.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting' to reach $556.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +69.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Other investments, inclusive of net interest' to come in at $108.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Asset management fees and revenues' will reach $83.89 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Jefferies shares have recorded returns of -28.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), JEF will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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