Curious about Jackson Financial (JXN) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Jackson Financial (JXN) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.72 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 86.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.8 billion, increasing 102.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Jackson Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $484.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -35.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other income' will reach $15.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Premium' reaching $39.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Fee income' to reach $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -34.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted earnings before tax- Retail Annuities' should arrive at $447.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $326 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted earnings before tax- Institutional Products' of $24.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Jackson Financial have demonstrated returns of -0.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), JXN is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

