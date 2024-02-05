Curious about ITT (ITT) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that ITT (ITT) will report quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $811.63 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ITT metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Motion Technologies' to reach $350.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Connect & Control Technologies' will reach $172.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Industrial Process' stands at $288.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating income (Non gaap)- Connect & Control Technologies' to come in at $30.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.60 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (Non gaap)- Motion Technologies' will reach $61.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $48.50 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income (Non gaap)- Industrial Process' should come in at $64.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $64.20 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for ITT here>>>



Shares of ITT have experienced a change of +9.2% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ITT is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

