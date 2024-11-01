Curious about Iron Mountain (IRM) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Iron Mountain (IRM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, indicating an increase of 12.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.56 billion, representing an increase of 12.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Iron Mountain metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Storage Rental Revenue' stands at $928.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Service Revenue' at $626.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Global Data Center Business- Total Revenues' should arrive at $155.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Global Data Center Business- Storage Rental' will likely reach $149.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Global Data Center Business- Service' should come in at $5.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +29.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Corporate and Other- Total Revenues' to reach $127.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +63.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Global RIM Business- Service' of $502.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Global RIM Business- Total Revenue' will reach $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Corporate and Other- Service' reaching $112.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +80.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Global RIM Business- Storage Rental' will reach $766.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Corporate and Other- Storage Rental' will reach $16.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Global Data Center Business- Adjusted EBITDA' to come in at $65.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $53.22 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Iron Mountain have demonstrated returns of +4.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), IRM is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

