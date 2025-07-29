Curious about International Paper (IP) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from International Paper (IP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, indicating a decline of 30.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.77 billion, representing an increase of 43% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some International Paper metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Global Cellulose Fibers' stands at $650.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Corporate and Inter-segment' should come in at $63.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -25.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Operating Profit (Loss)- Global Cellulose Fibers' will reach -$3.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $31.00 million.

International Paper shares have witnessed a change of +18.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

