Curious about Intel (INTC) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Intel (INTC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, reflecting an increase of 310% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.42 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.1%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Intel metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group' of $13.44 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Data Center and AI' will likely reach $5.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +39%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Client Computing Group' to come in at $7.97 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- All other- Total' stands at $623.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -40.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services' will reach $5.58 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.4%.

Over the past month, Intel shares have recorded returns of -29.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), INTC will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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